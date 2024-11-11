Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognizable While Posing Alongside Alyssa Milano and Girlfriend Gigi Hadid: 'Worst Photoshop Ever'

Alyssa Milano was called out by fans after appearing to heavily edit a photo of herself alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Fans could hardly recognize the famed actor when he posed for a photo alongside his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid , Alyssa Milano and Kimberly Marable while backstage at Broadway's Chicago the Musical in New York City.

The picture, which was shared by Milano, 51, went viral after social media users noticed what appeared to be extreme editing of the group's faces.

"Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle — and so many more that I don’t have pictures with. Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full," Milano captioned the post.