Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognizable While Posing Alongside Alyssa Milano and Girlfriend Gigi Hadid: 'Worst Photoshop Ever'

Photos of Bradley Cooper.
Source: @milano_alyssa/Instagram; MEGA

Alyssa Milano was called out by fans after appearing to heavily edit a photo of herself alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Bradley Cooper, is that you?

Fans could hardly recognize the famed actor when he posed for a photo alongside his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Alyssa Milano and Kimberly Marable while backstage at Broadway's Chicago the Musical in New York City.

bradley cooper unrecognizable photo alyssa milano gigi hadid photoshop
Source: @milano_alyssa/Instagram

Bradley Cooper could hardly be recognized in the picture.

The picture, which was shared by Milano, 51, went viral after social media users noticed what appeared to be extreme editing of the group's faces.

"Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle — and so many more that I don’t have pictures with. Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full," Milano captioned the post.

bradley cooper unrecognizable photo alyssa milano gigi hadid photoshop
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first linked romantically in October 2023.

In the photo, Milano and Marable — both of whom star in the production — stood between Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49, while rocking their costumes from the play.

The A Star Is Born actor and the model were dressed casual for the occasion, with Cooper wearing a brown jacket, gray pants and sneakers and Hadid sporting tan pants, a white top, a black leather coat and holding onto a small handbag.

bradley cooper unrecognizable photo alyssa milano gigi hadid photoshop
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attended 'Chicago the Musical' over the weekend.

While the ladies' faces in the image all looked touched up, Cooper's was the most noticeable, as his skin appeared completely wrinkle-free and his hair seemed to be darkened.

In the comments section of the upload, Instagram users couldn't help but call out Milano for what they felt was an obvious alteration of her friends' mugs.

"Bradley and Gigi look nothing like themselves and no one’s noticing that?" one critic questioned, as another person declared: "Omg the FaceTune [on] the first pic is crazy. You can’t even recognize Bradley."

"The filter on this photo is insane 😂," a third individual added, while a fourth called it the "worst photoshop ever" and a fifth asked, "is that AI Bradley? Because I have questions... lol."

bradley cooper unrecognizable photo alyssa milano gigi hadid photoshop
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper looked much younger in the photo shared by Alyssa Milano.

Cooper and Hadid's attendance at Chicago the Musical comes more than one year after the couple was first linked romantically in October 2023.

At the time, the pair had been spotted on a dinner date together at Via Carota in the West Village of Manhattan. The couple has seemed inseparable ever since.

Back in August, a source claimed Cooper and Hadid — both of whom are parents-of-one — "are each other's person" amid rumors of a potential engagement on the way.

"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," the insider spilled over the summer. "They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."

