Britney Spears Calls Son 'My First Love' Before Both of Her Kids Move to Hawaii With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is taking a stroll down memory lane as her two sons get ready to move to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline.

On the afternoon of Monday, June 5, the singer posted a somewhat recent photo (seen below) of one of her boys alongside the caption, "My first love !!!" It's unclear if Jayden James, 16, or Sean Preston, 17, is the one in the snap, though chronologically, it would make sense for the star to be referring to her firstborn.