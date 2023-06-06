Britney Spears Calls Son 'My First Love' Before Both of Her Kids Move to Hawaii With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline
Britney Spears is taking a stroll down memory lane as her two sons get ready to move to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline.
On the afternoon of Monday, June 5, the singer posted a somewhat recent photo (seen below) of one of her boys alongside the caption, "My first love !!!" It's unclear if Jayden James, 16, or Sean Preston, 17, is the one in the snap, though chronologically, it would make sense for the star to be referring to her firstborn.
It was two days earlier that the "Toxic" crooner, 41, shared a throwback photo of herself carrying Jayden when he was just a toddler.
The sentimental uploads come after it was revealed that Spears gave consent for her ex-husband and their two boys to move to the Aloha State. Her lawyer also issued a letter to make it clear that despite what initial reports made it seem like, the superstar was never planning to argue over the relocation.
The family is reportedly moving because Federline's wife, Victoria Prince, is taking on a job at a college in Hawaii, where the former backup dancer has also secured DJ gigs. The crew also wanted more privacy, which they found difficult in California given Spears' headline-making ways.
As OK! reported, the Crossroads actress hasn't seen her children in quite some time, though an insider claimed it's not for a lack of trying.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," an insider told Radar. "That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again. She gave them everything she had."
In an interview, Kevin claimed the boys cut off contact because they were embarrassed by her suggestive Instagram posts, but even Jayden James himself said he would open to reconnecting in the future.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he explained in the TV special. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."