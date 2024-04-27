Enemies No More: Brandi Glanville Praises LeAnn Rimes for Suggesting a 'Breath Coach' as She Continues Her Health Journey

“[LeAnn] said, ‘You need a breath coach,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, spilled at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening. “She told me a long time ago, but it just kind of resonated with me.”

Rimes married Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2011 after rumors swirled the singer and the actor had an affair. The wedding came a year after Cibrian and Glanville finalized the divorce.