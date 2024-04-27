Enemies No More: Brandi Glanville Praises LeAnn Rimes for Suggesting a 'Breath Coach' as She Continues Her Health Journey
From enemies to pals!
On Thursday, April 25, Brandi Glanville recalled how LeAnn Rimes gave her a life changing tip amid her many “health issues this past year.”
“[LeAnn] said, ‘You need a breath coach,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, spilled at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening. “She told me a long time ago, but it just kind of resonated with me.”
Rimes married Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2011 after rumors swirled the singer and the actor had an affair. The wedding came a year after Cibrian and Glanville finalized the divorce.
Despite the two women having a rocky relationship from the start, Glanville and Rimes have grown to be friends.
In the interview, Glanville added how she “got a book on breathing” and “found a coach” who has “been helping me more than anything.”
The reality TV star even joked how the coach has helped “more than Xanax.”
“I can actually talk myself out of a panic attack,” she noted.
“I’m still doing cosmetic stuff, but at the same time trying to fix myself. I eat better and breathe and actually exercise,” Glanville continued of her health issues. “I’m getting there. I just started with this journey, but I can actually do things. My body can do things now that I couldn’t do five years ago.”
Glanville’s medical problems began after she was hospitalized late last year for collapsing at home.
“I was taking so much for granted, so much, just being really irresponsible with my health,” she explained, adding that it is “still a struggle.”
This past year has been difficult for Glanville as she expressed she’s still “coming up for air” amid her medical scares and the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 5 drama involving the lawsuit Caroline Manzo filed against Bravo claiming a “traumatic” incident occurred while filming the show in Morocco.
“I guess I’m still alive,” she shared. “I’m still here.”
Glanville explained how she has learned how “important” self-care is especially when it comes to managing her anxiety.
“These days it’s a little different. It used to be getting a facial, getting a mani-pedi. Now it’s really just meditating, working on my breath work,” the podcaster stated before quipping, “I sound like people that I used to make fun of.”
She concluded, “It’s so granola. But now I’m literally finding and centering myself and working on that. And that has been my number one.”
