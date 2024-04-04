OK Magazine
'RHUGT' Executive Producer Claims Caroline Manzo Wanted to Keep Filming Despite Accusing Brandi Glanville of 'Sexually Violating' Her

caroline manzo brandi glanville pp
Source: bravo
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Are there multiple sides to every story? An executive producer of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has provided a different perspective of what allegedly went down during filming in Morocco that caused Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville to leave earlier than expected.

The television producer submitted her claims via a new court filing after Manzo sued both Bravo and Peacock this year after accusing production of encouraging Glanville to harass and kiss The Real Housewives of New Jersey star without consent.

caroline manzo
Source: mega

Caroline Manzo accused her 'RHUGT' costar of kissing her without consent.

Shannon acknowledged Manzo's admission that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's "actions that evening had triggered memories” of her past "childhood trauma," however, the Bravo employee noted sexual assault had never been mentioned, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.

The updated allegations don't seem to validate the 62-year-old previously claiming Glanville, 51, "proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."

brandi glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville said she's lost jobs because of Caroline Manzo's serious accusations.

"Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe," Shannon penned via the court papers. "She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home."

The RHUGT exec further alleged Manzo was "not left alone" with Glanville for the remainder of that evening.

caroline manzo bravojpg
Source: bravo

Caroline Manzo alleges Brandi Glanville sexually harassed her.

Shannon described the exact conversation she alleged Manzo had with her, claiming the reality star stated: "'Listen, I feel safe, okay, I feel your support. This is for me… I’m dealing with something that has been buried deep in my soul for 50 years.'"

The court documents additionally said Glanville was removed from group activities after the matter — despite other cast members "perceiving the events differently."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"'All of us thought we were having fun,'" the legal papers claim Phaedra Parks told Manzo. "'No one knew about whatever has happened to you in the past.'"

Shannon declared the "only time" Manzo asked not to be filmed was after the cast informed her in a group text to visit the Manzo'd with Children star at her hotel before she left Morocco because of the ordeal.

brandi glanville mega
Source: mega

Brandi Glanville denied numerous claims made by Caroline Manzo.

"At that time, she asked the production crew not to film her, and we honored that request," Shannon alleged. "Other than that incident, Manzo never asked not to be filmed or express to me, or to my knowledge, anyone else from production, that she was uncomfortable being filmed."

Lastly, Shannon accused Manzo of "willingly allowing production to film her" while she discussed why she was ditching the trip early.

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained court documents regarding Shannon's claims.

