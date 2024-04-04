'RHUGT' Executive Producer Claims Caroline Manzo Wanted to Keep Filming Despite Accusing Brandi Glanville of 'Sexually Violating' Her

Are there multiple sides to every story? An executive producer of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has provided a different perspective of what allegedly went down during filming in Morocco that caused Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville to leave earlier than expected.

The television producer submitted her claims via a new court filing after Manzo sued both Bravo and Peacock this year after accusing production of encouraging Glanville to harass and kiss The Real Housewives of New Jersey star without consent.