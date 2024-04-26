Brandi Glanville Claims She Was Hung 'Out to Dry' by Bravo Amid Shocking Caroline Manzo Lawsuit: 'I Feel Sad'

Brandi Glanville is giving an update about where she stands with Bravo.

After Caroline Manzo sued the network, Peacock, NBCUniversal and Shed Media, claiming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco last year, Glanville spoke out about how she feels about the legal drama.