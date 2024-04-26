Brandi Glanville Claims She Was Hung 'Out to Dry' by Bravo Amid Shocking Caroline Manzo Lawsuit: 'I Feel Sad'
Brandi Glanville is giving an update about where she stands with Bravo.
After Caroline Manzo sued the network, Peacock, NBCUniversal and Shed Media, claiming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco last year, Glanville spoke out about how she feels about the legal drama.
"I feel sad that Bravo allowed me to be hung out to dry and go through everything that I went through with my health before they said something to vindicate me," the Traitors star explained in a recent interview of the toll the accusations took on her.
As OK! previously reported, in a recent court filing, an executive producer on the spinoff show claimed The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, 62, told her she did not feel sexually violated by Glanville but felt "disrespected" by her actions.
"I mean, I can't. Everything makes me so mad because have you watched Housewives? I just, I can't right now... I'm not back to normal," the blonde beauty said in response to the staffer supporting her claim that nothing inappropriate happened between her and Manzo.
"I wished it would have aired when it was supposed to air, and none of this would have happened to me... I think everything happens for a reason, and I wanted a reason; I am still waiting for that reason," Glanville added.
- Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'
- Scheana Shay Unleashes on Tom Sandoval After He Labels Her as the 'Other Woman' During Past Eddie Cibrian Affair: 'F--- You!'
- 'Nobody Cares': Brandi Glanville Declares She's Been 'Vindicated' After She Was Accused of Sexually Assaulting Caroline Manzo
Despite the traumatic period in her life, her fellow Housewives, such as Vicki Gunvalson and Camille Grammer, have been there to support her. "It was just so nice to have like a big hug from, usually if one housewife like goes down, they push you out the door like 'OK, great storyline,'" the mother-of-two explained.
Since news broke of the scandal, Glanville has been open about how badly the allegations have hurt her ability to make money. "I feel like I spent a year already and not working. Now it’s the new year and I have a lot of good things happening. My friends found me a job overseas," she explained in an episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It gives me so much anxiety and I think that’s why I've had the flare ups this past week," she admitted. "I’m all clenched up. I’m a mess. My health is really f-----."
"I’ve done all I can," the reality star continued. "I've gone to seven doctors, and I was in the hospital for few days. I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit — gosh, I can’t even talk about it!"
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Glanville.