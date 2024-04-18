'Nobody Cares': Brandi Glanville Declares She's Been 'Vindicated' After She Was Accused of Sexually Assaulting Caroline Manzo
Brandi Glanville is declaring herself "vindicated" from the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip drama.
The Traitors alum, 51, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, April 17, to reveal how she felt after a producer on the Peacock spinoff claimed Glanville "disrespected" but did not "sexually assault" Caroline Manzo during filming.
"Sooo I've been vindicated bye [sic] Bravo and ::: Nobody cares!!! I guess it's much more exciting when I'm being accused of sexual assault or being called a rapist. What is wrong with f------ people. I guess ruining lives is more exciting than vindicating a person SERIOUSLY!" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote to her followers.
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, 62, sued the network and the streaming platform, claiming the production team encouraged Glanville to allegedly touch her inappropriately without her consent while cameras rolled for Season 4 in Morocco.
In a recent court filing, executive producer Lisa Shannon gave her take on what happened between the Celebrity Big Brother star and Manzo, alleging Glanville kissed her and "humped" her against her will.
According to Shannon, the Manzo'd With Children cast member explained to her that the "evening had triggered memories" of her past "childhood trauma" but didn't mention any assault.
"Our primary concern at that point was making sure that [Caroline] felt safe," the documents read. "She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want [Brandi] to be sent home."
Per Shannon, Manzo reportedly told her “‘Listen, I feel safe, OK, I feel your support. This is for me… I’m dealing with something that has been buried deep in my soul for 50 years.’”
The head of production also noted how the mother-of-three was "not left alone” with Glanville at all that night, and Manzo allegedly told her she “felt safe" to continue filming the series.
When the Let Me Tell You Something author decided to fly home to New Jersey, Shannon claimed it was because her fellow cast members decided to visit the mother-of-two at her hotel after being asked to leave.
"At that time, she asked the production crew not to film her, and we honored that request,” Shannon added. “Other than that incident, [Caroline] never asked not to be filmed or express to me, or to my knowledge, anyone else from production, that she was uncomfortable being filmed … [And Caroline] willingly allowed production to film her [discussing her decision to leave the trip early].”