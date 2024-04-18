'Nobody Cares': Brandi Glanville Declares She's Been 'Vindicated' After She Was Accused of Sexually Assaulting Caroline Manzo

In a recent court filing, executive producer Lisa Shannon gave her take on what happened between the Celebrity Big Brother star and Manzo, alleging Glanville kissed her and "humped" her against her will.

According to Shannon, the Manzo'd With Children cast member explained to her that the "evening had triggered memories" of her past "childhood trauma" but didn't mention any assault.

"Our primary concern at that point was making sure that [Caroline] felt safe," the documents read. "She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want [Brandi] to be sent home."