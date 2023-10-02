Brandi Glanville 'Collapsed' From Stress Over Possible 'Bad Edit' on New Season of 'RHUGT'
Brandi Glanville's intense stress levels landed her in the hospital.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 50, took to X on Sunday, October 1, to reveal she was admitted to the emergency room as the drama from her and Caroline Manzo's upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip continues to mount.
"No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem," Glanville wrote on the social media platform along with a sheet that listed her doctor as Dr. Cohen — seemingly referring to Andy Cohen — and her nurse as Ciara, which seemed to reference Ciara Miller from Summer House.
The Celebrity Big Brother cast member followed up, adding, "I collapsed at home this a.m. and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with."
Glanville has been under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced that the former model allegedly inappropriately touched The Real Housewives of New Jersey star during their trip to Marrakech, Morocco, which was filmed for another installment of RHUGT.
"I like resolution. I would just like to talk to her and figure this out," Glanville said in an interview this summer about Manzo. "But I don't think that's happening, and that's unfortunate. I'm kind of stuck waiting until the show comes out."
The mother-of-two explained that since the news broke, she's lost out on many jobs and money-making opportunities. "When there's gossip about you out there it's devastating. No one wants to work with you. All of my jobs canceled. It's been really difficult," she said.
Glanville has continuously defended herself from the shocking allegations, even going as far as to say she was "set up" by Bravo and Manzo. "I can speak on anything I want to speak on — it was at the end of an 18-hour work day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," she wrote in a message on X.
"I'm f------ sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of Girls Trip because they LOVED what I did on 1st season. I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f----- set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine," the reality star claimed.
The season of RHUGT has yet to announce a premiere date.