Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'

Teresa Giudice is taking back her past comments in which she claimed Caroline Manzo was the one to put her in jail.

During part one of the fiery Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, the Skinny Italian author made it clear she no longer believes her former costar called the FBI on herself and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, as she now thinks it was sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.