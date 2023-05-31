Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'
Teresa Giudice is taking back her past comments in which she claimed Caroline Manzo was the one to put her in jail.
During part one of the fiery Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, the Skinny Italian author made it clear she no longer believes her former costar called the FBI on herself and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, as she now thinks it was sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
“I take that back,” Giudice stated when the topic of blaming the Manzo'd With Children star for her 11-month prison sentence in 2015 was brought up, before turning to the Envy boutique owner and stating, “I think you did!"
As the heated exchanged continued — where Gorga vehemently denied she and Joe Gorga had any involvement in her brief incarceration — between the family members and bitter enemies, Giudice brought forth her evidence that her brother and his wife were the ones to allegedly contact authorities.
“Do you want to go back, Andy [Cohen]?” the Dancing With the Stars alum asked the Bravo boss, who was seated in between them during the Tuesday, May 30, episode. “I want everybody to hear this because we’re bringing this all out because this is over after today.”
Giudice went on to bring up ex-costar and reconnected best friend Jacqueline Laurita, who she explained told her “so much s***” regarding what she knew about the Gorgas supposedly being close with her former spouse's ex-business associate before the divorced duo were officially charged with fraud in 2014.
“Andy, Jacqueline told me, you know Joe’s ex-partner? He didn’t go to jail because he outed me and they were hanging out with him and they were speaking to him,” Giudice stated.
“I don’t even know Joe Giudice’s ex-partner … No I don’t, doll,” the "On Display" singer spat back in defense of herself and her husband.
As OK! reported, Manzo recently addressed the years-long standing rumors that she had any involvement with the Giudices being put behind bars.
“I know who did,” the 61-year-old said at a recent podcast event after making it clear it was not her. “There’s this thing called collateral damage, So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt? Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?"