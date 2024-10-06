or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Elon Musk
OK LogoPolitics

'Cringey' Elon Musk Slammed for Jumping Up and Down at Donald Trump's Rally: Watch

Composite photo of Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA/@MonicaPaigeTV/X

Elon Musk was bashed for his embarrassing display at Donald Trump's rally.

By:

Oct. 6 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Huge ick?

After a clip of Elon Musk jumping up and down while onstage at Donald Trumps Butler, Pa., rally — the billionaire was ridiculed for his bizarre behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

“This might be the cringiest s--- I’ve ever seen in politics,” one person said of the footage, where the SpaceX founder his arms up and hopped across the stage as the former president stood at the podium.

“There's something seriously wrong with both of them,” a second individual stated of the 53-year-old father-of-12 and the 78-year-old Republican politician.

Article continues below advertisement

A third user noted, “A little manic for a grown adult. He’s treating it like a rock concert but without the coolness?” while a fourth added, “Creeps on parade.”

One more individual called the event a “Clown show.”

Article continues below advertisement
cringey elon musk slammed jumping up down donald trump rally watch
Source: @MonicaPaigeTV/X

Elon Musk jumped with his arms in the air as Donald Trump addressed his audience at the podium in Butler, Pa.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Musk is no stranger to online critiques, as many bashed him for his response to the second assassination attempt on Trump.

"Why [sic] they want to kill Donald Trump?" a user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk then replied, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala🤔."

The Tesla founder was then dissed for the irresponsible comment.

Article continues below advertisement
cringey elon musk slammed jumping up down donald trump rally watch
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is known for his bizarre behavior, including his questionable comments online.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"What the f--- is wrong with you? Do you think before you press post?" someone wrote.

"Dude, I’m not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," a second user declared, as a third noted, "This is literally incitement."

Article continues below advertisement

"Your government contract should be revoked immediately," a fourth said.

Musk is unfortunately known for his unsettling comments online, as he recently shared a disturbing tweet about getting Taylor Swift pregnant after she endorsed Vice President Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
cringey elon musk slammed jumping up down donald trump rally watch
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has expressed his endorsement of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

After the pop star, 34, signed off her post about the Democrat as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," Musk decided to respond.

“Fine, Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he strangely wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Many people then replied, noting how distasteful the remark was.

“So creepy,” someone stated, as another shared, “A restraining order has never been more imminent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

A third individual expressed, “Elon is showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig. Elon never fails to show the world who he really is,” while one more said, “This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.