'Cringey' Elon Musk Slammed for Jumping Up and Down at Donald Trump's Rally: Watch
Huge ick?
After a clip of Elon Musk jumping up and down while onstage at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pa., rally — the billionaire was ridiculed for his bizarre behavior.
“This might be the cringiest s--- I’ve ever seen in politics,” one person said of the footage, where the SpaceX founder his arms up and hopped across the stage as the former president stood at the podium.
“There's something seriously wrong with both of them,” a second individual stated of the 53-year-old father-of-12 and the 78-year-old Republican politician.
A third user noted, “A little manic for a grown adult. He’s treating it like a rock concert but without the coolness?” while a fourth added, “Creeps on parade.”
One more individual called the event a “Clown show.”
As OK! previously reported, Musk is no stranger to online critiques, as many bashed him for his response to the second assassination attempt on Trump.
"Why [sic] they want to kill Donald Trump?" a user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"What the f--- is wrong with you? Do you think before you press post?" someone wrote.
"Dude, I’m not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," a second user declared, as a third noted, "This is literally incitement."
"Your government contract should be revoked immediately," a fourth said.
Musk is unfortunately known for his unsettling comments online, as he recently shared a disturbing tweet about getting Taylor Swift pregnant after she endorsed Vice President Harris.
After the pop star, 34, signed off her post about the Democrat as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," Musk decided to respond.
“Fine, Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he strangely wrote.
Many people then replied, noting how distasteful the remark was.
“So creepy,” someone stated, as another shared, “A restraining order has never been more imminent.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third individual expressed, “Elon is showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig. Elon never fails to show the world who he really is,” while one more said, “This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling.”