Donald Trump and Elon Musk 'Have No Respect' for Their Supporters, Michael Keaton Insists: 'They Laugh at You Behind Your Back'
Michael Keaton is making his stance in the 2024 presidential election known.
A few days after Elon Musk was seen jumping up and down at a Donald Trump campaign event, the actor took to Instagram to tell social media users that the tech mogul and the ex-president don't actually care about the people who support them.
"You know, for some of you folks who — guys, mostly, I guess — who are thinking about attending a rally with Musk and Trump, they don’t really respect you," the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice star, 73, stated in a Tuesday, October 22, video. "They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you, they’re not your bros."
"When Trump, years ago, I guess, said, ‘I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and they’d still vote for me,’ basically what he’s saying in parentheses is, ‘These people are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’d still vote for me,’" the Oscar nominee concluded. "They have no respect for you, trust me."
While Musk, 53, has voiced his support for the businessman, 78, for several months, his enthusiastic behavior at a recent rally in Butler, Pa., rally had social media in stitches.
Even Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz took a jab at the Tesla founder for jumping on stage like a kid.
"That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election. Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dip---- on these things," the dad-of-two, 60, said at a Wisconsin rally.
Musk responded by tweeting, "You’re gonna lose, @Tim_Walz. Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for four years was worth it."
The ex-president and Musk have had an up and down relationship, as in Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography about Musk, he claimed the star once said of Trump, "He seems kind of nuts, but he may turn out OK."
According to the book, Musk eventually realized Trump's "buffoonery was not just an act."
"Trump might be one of the best bull-------- ever," the dad-of-11 allegedly stated. "If you just think of Trump as a sort of con-man performance, then his behavior sort of makes sense."
However, the two allegedly connected over a variety of topics, leading one source to claim that the father-of-five could give Musk an advisory role in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.