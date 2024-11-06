or
Dave Portnoy Trashes Democrats for Running the 'Worst Campaign': 'I Had No Choice' But to Vote for Donald Trump

Dave Portnoy trashed the Democrats for running the 'worst campaign' after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Nov. 6 2024

Dave Portnoy shared his stance on why he thinks Donald Trump ended up winning the 2024 election.

“He just didn’t win. He won for fun: he won the electoral, he won the popular vote, he got more votes than last time,” Portnoy said of Trump in an Instagram video Wednesday — the same day he was declared the 47th president of the U.S.

“Just a total ringing endorsement for the Republicans and Donald Trump and an indictment against the Democrats,” he added.

The Barstool Sports founder, who voted for Trump, 78, said the "Democrats gave us no choice," which is why he had to vote against Kamala Harris.

Dave Portnoy shared why Kamala Harris lost in the 2024 election.

“That was the worst campaign and the pure arrogance and the moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you’re voting for Trump, suddenly you’re a Nazi, you’re Hitler, you’re garbage. Enough. Enough!” he stated. "So when you call us that, you’re calling the majority of the country ‘racists, Hitlers, Nazis.' I don’t think you get the words of what that means.”

Donald Trump spoke out after he won the election.
Donald Trump spoke out after he won the election.

Portnoy, 47, then said liberals alienated “all the middle ground people by “acting like you’re better than us, smarter than us."

“It’s garbage,” he said. “Tonight is on the Democrats.”

Portnoy then ended up sending well-wishes to Trump

“I felt I had no choice but to vote for him because of the campaign that the Democrats ran,” Portnoy said. “You’re alienating half of the country. More of it.”

Kamala Harris

Portnoy previously brought up the election a few months back after Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for president over Trump.

“As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person,” Portnoy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m voting the other way but to each their own," he added.

That same week in September, Portnoy told Fox Business that he was planning on backing Trump ahead of the election.

“Yeah, I’m voting for Trump. I don’t know that I would call myself a Trump guy, If I thought there was a candidate that was better I would be open to having that,” Portnoy said.

“I wouldn’t have voted for him in the Republican primaries but I’m voting for him now," he continued.

