Elon Musk Torn Apart for Wondering Why 'No One Is Trying to Assassinate' Kamala Harris or Joe Biden: 'This Is Unhinged and Dangerous'
Elon Musk is under fire for how he responded to reports that there was a possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Hours after the incident took place on Sunday, September 15, near the ex-president's golf course in Florida, a person tweeted, "Why [sic] they want to kill Donald Trump?"
The entrepreneur, 53, directly replied to the X user, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala 🤔."
Users on the social media platform — which was formerly known as Twitter — immediately criticized him for his words, with one person asking, "What the f--- is wrong with you? Do you think before you press post?"
"Dude I’m not kidding here, get help," a second individual suggested. "This is unhinged and dangerous."
"This is literally incitement," a third person insisted, while a fourth wrote, "your government contract should be revoked immediately."
The attempted shooting is still being investigated by the FBI, though suspect Ryan Wesley Routh has been caught.
According to reports, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle sticking out of a fence on the golf course and "immediately engaged." Routh, who was 300 to 500 yards away from the businessman, 78, fled the scene in a car but was eventually apprehended with help from a witness.
"We [were] able to catch a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes, he jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,’ which was great," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told CNN.
Trump took to his official website to comment on the matter, writing, "I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!"
"But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender!" he continued. "I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again!"
This is the second time in the past two months that Trump has been the target of an assassination, as on July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots during his rally in Butler, Penn.
One rally-goer was fatally stuck and killed by a bullet, while another grazed the ex-POTUS' ear. Crooks — who was situated on the roof of a nearby building — was shot dead by the Secret Service.