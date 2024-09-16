or
Elon Musk Torn Apart for Wondering Why 'No One Is Trying to Assassinate' Kamala Harris or Joe Biden: 'This Is Unhinged and Dangerous'

Photo of Elon Musk and a picture of Kamala Harris with Joe Biden
Elon Musk's tweet has sparked outrage.

Sept. 15 2024, Published 10:21 p.m. ET

Elon Musk is under fire for how he responded to reports that there was a possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Hours after the incident took place on Sunday, September 15, near the ex-president's golf course in Florida, a person tweeted, "Why [sic] they want to kill Donald Trump?"

elon musk torn apart wondering why no assassinate kamala harris joe biden
Elon Musk is facing backlash after tweeting about a possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The entrepreneur, 53, directly replied to the X user, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala 🤔."

Users on the social media platform — which was formerly known as Twitter — immediately criticized him for his words, with one person asking, "What the f--- is wrong with you? Do you think before you press post?"

elon musk torn apart wondering why no assassinate kamala harris joe biden
"Dude I’m not kidding here, get help," a second individual suggested. "This is unhinged and dangerous."

"This is literally incitement," a third person insisted, while a fourth wrote, "your government contract should be revoked immediately."

elon musk torn apart wondering why no assassinate kamala harris joe biden
Musk sparked outrage by tweeting, 'And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.'

The attempted shooting is still being investigated by the FBI, though suspect Ryan Wesley Routh has been caught.

According to reports, a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle sticking out of a fence on the golf course and "immediately engaged." Routh, who was 300 to 500 yards away from the businessman, 78, fled the scene in a car but was eventually apprehended with help from a witness.

elon musk torn apart wondering why no assassinate kamala harris joe biden
Secret Service 'engaged' when suspect Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to shoot Trump while he was golfing.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk
"We [were] able to catch a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes, he jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,’ which was great," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told CNN.

Trump took to his official website to comment on the matter, writing, "I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!"

"But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender!" he continued. "I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again!"

elon musk torn apart wondering why no assassinate kamala harris joe biden
Source: mega

After the incident, Trump wrote on his website, 'I am safe and well, and no one was hurt.'

This is the second time in the past two months that Trump has been the target of an assassination, as on July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots during his rally in Butler, Penn.

One rally-goer was fatally stuck and killed by a bullet, while another grazed the ex-POTUS' ear. Crooks — who was situated on the roof of a nearby building — was shot dead by the Secret Service.

