Brandi Glanville Fans Confuse Her for Heidi Montag as 'RHOBH' Star Stuns in Pink Bikini Amid Facial Paralysis Battle: Photos
Brandi Glanville, is that you?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's fans did a double take after almost mistaking Glanville for Heidi Montag in the 52-year-old's recent Instagram post.
"Having the best time, early weekend staycation with ma bestie @james_maas today drinking my favorite new rose @usualwines go to my link to get boxes of these cute pretty little bottles in my bio," Glanville captioned a series of stunning snaps — which featured the reality star in a hot pink, strapless bikini.
The Bravolebrity kept her feet warm in beige Ugg boots while lounging on green and white outdoor furniture. She accessorized her swimsuit style with iconic pink heart-shaped sunglasses.
In the photos, Glanville's toned tummy was put on full display, as one alluring image even showcased her cheeky behind.
In the comments section of the post, some fans admitted they thought Glanville looked just like Montag, while others were happy to see The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum enjoying some rest and relaxation amid her difficult facial paralysis battle.
"Not me thinking this was Heidi Montag at her infamous pool party debut!" one of Glanville's 678,000 Instagram followers admitted, as another agreed, "I thought it was Heidi at first too!"
"Thought this was @heidimontag for a second," a third individual similarly stated, while a fourth admirer exclaimed: "'You’re out and about! So happy for you!"
- 'What Happened to Her?': Brandi Glanville Causes Concern After Sharing Worrisome Photo of Her Face
- Fans Confused At Brandi Glanville's Unrecognizable Appearance As She Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion With Reza Farahan: Photos
- 'The Truth Always Prevails': Vicki Gunvalson Supports Brandi Glanville After Caroline Manzo Files Shocking Lawsuit Against Bravo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Good to see you back out enjoying life!" an additional supporter said, as a final fan added, "I think you look fantastic! Nice to see you having a good time and getting some chill time!"
One critic, however, called out Glanville's slim figure, writing: "Love you but ur too skinny love 💕."
The reality television personality responded to the hater directly, admitting: "It's called stress 😍."
Glanville has been dealing with an immense amount of stress lately amid her ongoing facial paralysis battle — which she's been dealing with for more than one year.
The "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast host recently vented to OK! during an exclusive chat about her health crisis, confessing: "I really just hate this. Two years of my life have been taken away from me."
"I want to be out. I want a boyfriend," the single star noted. "I want to be dancing. I want to be doing photoshoots. I want to be working."
In December 2024, Glanville revealed during an episode of her podcast that she hadn't "had s--" since October 2023.
She continued: "I haven't kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."
While the last two years have "really hurt her." Glanville informed OK! that she is "still going to doctors"and fortunately thinks she is finally "getting to the bottom" of what has been causing her medical mystery.