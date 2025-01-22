Brandi Glanville's Transformation Amid Parasite Drama: Before and After Photos
2009
Brandi Glanville rocked her black one-shoulder dress at the annual Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Party in West Hollywood, Calif.
2010
For LAVO's second anniversary celebration, Glanville donned an Alice + Olivia dress that accentuated her curves. She donned high heels that complemented her overall look.
2011
Glanville looked glam in her printed chiffon dress at her second annual Single & Fabulous party in Las Vegas, Nev.
2012
Hot in pink! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum hosted the 3rd Annual Tao Beach Luau in her flowy cover-up.
2013
Glanville looked gorgeous and hot as she celebrated her birthday with her friends in Beverly Hills.
Following her 2010 divorce from Eddie Cibrian, she reportedly underwent $12,000 worth of intense surgery for her v-----.
"I decided that since Eddie had ruined my v----- for me, he could pay for a new one. I gave [the doctor's office] Eddie's credit card number," she wrote in her tell-all book.
2014
At the World's Largest Bachelorette Party, Glanville started showing signs of a revamped look, causing plastic surgery and filler rumors.
In 2014, she told E! News she seemingly went overboard on facial injections, sharing, "I've definitely over-filled and I've definitely had some bad Botox where your eyes drop, but there's no shame in my game."
2015
Despite her busy schedule, Glanville took some time to watch a game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.
2016
The Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders author wore a satin dress to the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day.
2017
The mom-of-two flaunted her changing appearance and slimmer physique at the 2017 FOX Winter TCA at the Langham Huntington Hotel.
While competing on the U.K. version of Big Brother, Glanville said she "had a f------ lot" of Botox within her skin.
"I've only had my b---- done and my v----- tightened, that's it," she added.
2018
Glanville wore a V-neck blouse at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future in 2018.
2019
Glanville displayed her youthful glow in her black dress that featured a high side slit during the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.
2022
The Missing at 17 star flaunted her hourglass figure at the grand opening celebration of Villa Azur in Las Vegas, Nev.
She later explained how CellSound's body sculpting treatment helped her tighten her stomach.
"I have actual abs. I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same," she told People.
2023
Although fans barely recognized her due to her transformation, Glanville insisted she has "never had surgery" on her face.
"I'm so sick of all the mean comments. I'm 50! I've aged and now these comments are p------ off my kids cuz [sic] they know the truth," she tweeted in July 2023. "I've never been in bandages. I do plan on getting a lower face and neck lift like Teddi Mellencamp at some point soon."
2024
During an appearance on PageSix's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Glanville said she has been dealing with a suspected face parasite.
"I prefer [my face] when it's a little swollen, to be honest," she admitted. "When it's only swollen on one side, it's not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead."
Glanville disclosed she has been facing the problem for two years and "desperately" seeks a solution to end her struggles.
She continued, "I've had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes. Over the weekend, it was only swollen on the right side of my face, so I looked like I had a really big meatball on the right side of my cheek."