Brandi Glanville Flaunts Bikini Body in Red-Hot Outfit Following Facial Disfigurement Diagnosis: Watch
Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville is red-hot for the holidays!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, shared a holiday video where she rocked a spicy bikini weeks after she received a diagnosis for facial disfigurement.
"This is what happens when @james_maas and I try to put up a tree 🎄," Glanville captioned the fun video on Instagram December 13.
She donned a cherry-red two-piece swimsuit, tan suede boots, a red Santa hat and a light hoodie as she danced for the camera.
The reality star and her friend, talent manager James Maas, lip-synced to Wham’s holiday hit “Last Christmas.”
Brandi Glanville Has Been Suffering From a Medical Crisis for Over 2 Years
The pair playfully pushed and shoved each other as they danced around the room, also hilariously nearly knocking over each other as they laughed for the camera.
Earlier this month, Glanville revealed she finally found the cause of her mysterious medical condition that has plagued her face for about two years. While she initially believed she was suffering from facial parasites, she divulged that she got a diagnosis for face disfigurement.
“I have a long road ahead of me to get fully better, but I finally have an answer, so I’m just thrilled,” she told TMZ.
The Reality Star Has Rarely Left Her Home Due to Her Health
“It’s been h---. I’ve turned into an introvert. Leaving my house, I get the worst anxiety because I’ve been in my house for two years,” the mother-of-two noted about how her health has affected her daily life in the last couple of years.
Last December, the Bravo celebrity shared on X how doctors thought a parasite was "jumping around my face."
"Some say it’s stress-induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo," Glanville wrote. At one point, she had spent over six figures trying to solve her medical crisis.
“Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000,” she further noted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. “I ran every test under the sun.… They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite.’ That’s, you know, new.”
She went on to say she had massive face swelling and couldn't even speak for a time, with physicians first theorizing that the issue may have been caused by old face fillers that had dissolved.
However, Glanville claimed she hadn't done any injections recently, and her previous fillers had already disintegrated. “I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize,” she added. “I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”