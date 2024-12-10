Brandi Glanville Claims She's 'Spending All' Her Money on 'Trying to Figure Out What's Wrong' With Her Face After Sharing Shocking Selfie
Brandi Glanville is on a desperate mission to find out what mysterious illness is causing significant changes to her face.
In an interview published on Tuesday, December 10, she said she's been on different medications for the entire year, but still has not been able to get an official diagnosis.
"I don't socialize. I don't go out and I'm just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she told the outlet, clarifying she'd spent "over $70,000" on treatments.
"Honestly, I have so many doctors and I've had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000. I ran every test under the sun," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted. "They're like, 'It could be a parasite,' that's, you know, new."
Glanville noted a parasite could be at cause, as she ate food that had been "sitting out for hours on end," including meat, while she was filming in Morocco for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing," she added. "It started in July and we're still here trying to figure it out."
This candid conversation about her health comes after Glanville shared a selfie that concerned her fans on social media. In the snapshot, her face looked very thin and her skin was textured and swollen in some areas.
One worried follower asked, "What happened to her??" and another said, "We need an explanation. Please." A third person wrote, "Oh no, Brandi, sending prayers that you get better."
Glanville previously appeared to attribute her skin issue to "uncontrollable stress-induced angioedema" — a condition that causes swelling in skin tissue, sometimes from buildup of fluids. In the July social media update, she said she had "no choice" but to sue Bravo after suffering stress-related health problems amid her legal drama with the network.
"I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health," she said at the time. "I haven't worked for a year & [a] half. I'm to [sic] depressed to do my podcast & to [sic] swollen 4 cameo or OF [OnlyFans]."
She repeated her claims in a December 8 post when she said she'd been in and out of the hospital all year. "I have [been] trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."
