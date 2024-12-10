or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > brandi glanville
OK LogoHEALTH

Brandi Glanville Claims She's 'Spending All' Her Money on 'Trying to Figure Out What's Wrong' With Her Face After Sharing Shocking Selfie

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: @brandiglanville/cameo

Brandi Glanville has suffered from a mysterious skin issue for months.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brandi Glanville is on a desperate mission to find out what mysterious illness is causing significant changes to her face.

In an interview published on Tuesday, December 10, she said she's been on different medications for the entire year, but still has not been able to get an official diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville concern sharing worrisome photo face
Source: @BrandiGlanville/X

Brandi Glanville shocked fans when she posted a recent selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't socialize. I don't go out and I'm just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what's wrong with me," she told the outlet, clarifying she'd spent "over $70,000" on treatments.

"Honestly, I have so many doctors and I've had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000. I ran every test under the sun," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted. "They're like, 'It could be a parasite,' that's, you know, new."

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville spending all her money figure out whats wrong face
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville said she's spent $70,000 on medical expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Glanville noted a parasite could be at cause, as she ate food that had been "sitting out for hours on end," including meat, while she was filming in Morocco for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

"Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing," she added. "It started in July and we're still here trying to figure it out."

MORE ON:
brandi glanville

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville spending all her money figure out whats wrong face
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville said some doctors think she could have a parasite.

Article continues below advertisement

This candid conversation about her health comes after Glanville shared a selfie that concerned her fans on social media. In the snapshot, her face looked very thin and her skin was textured and swollen in some areas.

One worried follower asked, "What happened to her??" and another said, "We need an explanation. Please." A third person wrote, "Oh no, Brandi, sending prayers that you get better."

Article continues below advertisement
brandi glanville spending all her money figure out whats wrong face
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville said her health problem could be stress-induced angioedema.

Article continues below advertisement

Glanville previously appeared to attribute her skin issue to "uncontrollable stress-induced angioedema" — a condition that causes swelling in skin tissue, sometimes from buildup of fluids. In the July social media update, she said she had "no choice" but to sue Bravo after suffering stress-related health problems amid her legal drama with the network.

"I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health," she said at the time. "I haven't worked for a year & [a] half. I'm to [sic] depressed to do my podcast & to [sic] swollen 4 cameo or OF [OnlyFans]."

She repeated her claims in a December 8 post when she said she'd been in and out of the hospital all year. "I have [been] trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

Glanville spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her health struggles.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.