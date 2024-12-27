Brandi Glanville Thanks Ex Eddie Cibrian's Wife LeAnn Rimes for 'Offering to Help' With Her Face Issues at 'Modern' Family Christmas
Brandi Glanville gave a special shout-out to Eddie Cibrian's wife, LeAnn Rimes, after celebrating the holidays with the duo.
"Happy Christmas❤️not my favorite look for my face but I felt ALL the love from my modern family. Thanks Eddie & @leannrimes @masoncibrian @jakecibrian & all of the friend's & grandparents ❤️❤️❤️," the Bravo star, 52, captioned the post, which included a family photo with her kids, Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, Rimes, ex-husband Cibrian and others on Thursday, December 26.
Glanville, who divorced the 51-year-old actor in 2010 after the his affair with Rimes, 42, even praised the country star for lending a hand amid her health crisis.
“Big thanks to Le for offering to help with my situation,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a disturbing photo of her face via X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 7.
“Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests … I did lab work for $10,000,” Glanville explained during a December 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I ran every test under the sun. … They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite.’ That’s, you know, new.”
Glanville, who said she's spent around $70,000 to fix the issue, admitted she would like to get more answers as to what is going on with her face.
"You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it," she shared on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. "I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes."
"Whenever I get the chills, it’s generally an infection. Then I start having the ticking in my ear, and then whatever’s in my face, moving around, started moving around again," she said of the alleged parasite. "And it starts sinking in again."
Though Glanville got to be with her loved ones over the holiday season, she still isn't in the best mood.
“It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart,” the Traitors alum confessed.
“The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression. Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me," she added.