Brandi Glanville Struggling With Facial Disfigurement: 'My Face Is Sinking In Again'
July 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has shared an alarming update regarding her ongoing facial disfigurement.
During a recent episode of her podcast, “Brandi Unfiltered,” Glanville expressed her confusion and frustration.
“I have to give an update on my face, ‘cause we got a lot of comments last time. I don’t know what’s wrong with me, guys,” she said.
Glanville’s struggle has persisted for over two years, during which she has spent over $113,000 on various treatments. Doctors initially suspected a parasite as the cause of her condition.
“I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again and now it’s sinking in again,” she explained, revealing her disappointment.
Despite visiting numerous doctors in search of answers, Glanville remains without a definitive diagnosis.
“If I had answers, I would tell you. I’ve been to a million doctors,” she stated.
The only remedies that seem to offer relief are sun exposure and specific medications. Glanville’s uncertainty raises concerns about the healthcare system and the challenges of diagnosis.
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In her search for answers, Glanville has connected with two friends through her podcast who share similar symptoms. All three women have experienced extensive dental work and past exposure to black mold.
“We don’t know what’s going on, but I’m here to get to the bottom of it,” she said, emphasizing her determination to find a solution.
Her sons, Mason and Jake, provide crucial support during this difficult time.
“They’re so fed up [and] they’re like, ‘You’re going to another doctor,’” Glanville revealed.
Their concern highlights the emotional toll the situation takes on her family.
Additionally, Glanville disclosed that her condition has begun to affect other areas of her health. She mentioned painful lumps in her jaw and neck, which adds to her distress.
“I feel more overbearing because I feel like I don’t want them to leave my house,” she admitted.
Despite the challenges, Glanville remains grateful for her sons’ support.
“I just have the best boys on the planet,” she remarked, noting their encouragement.
They tell her, “You’re so beautiful on the inside. Don’t worry about it.”
Nevertheless, their worry is evident, especially from Mason, who frequently checks in on her health.