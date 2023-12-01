Brandon Blackstock Bites Back: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Appeals $2.6 Million Payment Order in Commissions Lawsuit
Brandon Blackstock won't back down so easily.
Attorneys for the talent manager's father Narvel's company Starstruck Entertainment filed court documents appealing a recent decision by the California Labor Commission, which ordered Blackstock to pay his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson $2,641,374 after they ruled he overcharged the country singer by millions during her 13 years as his client, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Blackstock's appeal comes after the new ruling declared he acted out of the legal responsibilities of a manager when booking Clarkson various gigs such as a judge on The Voice, the host of three consecutive Billboard Music Awards, a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line and a partnership with Wayfair, as OK! previously reported.
Clarkson had also requested a return of the money her ex-husband received when signing a deal for her hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, however, the California Labor Commission didn't sign off on it.
The producer and executive collected a whopping $1.98 million as her manager when scoring Clarkson a role on The Voice, though he only earned $93.30 for the Billboard Music Awards — which the "Stronger" singer hosted in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Aside from a few exceptions, only agents are allowed to legally lock in roles for their client and in turn receive commissions from them — not managers.
The resurfaced legal battle comes more than three year after Clarkson filed a petition in October 2020, four months after filing for divorce from Blackstock, accusing him of operating illegally within his role as a manager at Starstruck Entertainment while insisting her agreement with the management company be "declared void and unenforceable."
The "Because Of You" singer accused Blackstock — whom she shares her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7 with — of demanding "unconscionable fees and compensation" and acting "in conflict of interest with (her) best interests," in addition to allegedly violating other parts of California labor code.
At the time of Clarkson's petition, Starstruck's attorney Bryan Freedman clapped back at the 41-year-old's claims, insisting: "The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."
"It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings," the lawyer concluded.
The labor commissions case is just a small portion of the seemingly never-ending legal battle between Blackstock and Clarkson.
While she filed to end her marriage in June 2020, it wasn't finalized until March 2022 due to a legal fight over spousal support and custody arrangements.