Brandon Blackstock Bites Back: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Appeals $2.6 Million Payment Order in Commissions Lawsuit

Blackstock's appeal comes after the new ruling declared he acted out of the legal responsibilities of a manager when booking Clarkson various gigs such as a judge on The Voice, the host of three consecutive Billboard Music Awards, a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line and a partnership with Wayfair, as OK! previously reported.

Clarkson had also requested a return of the money her ex-husband received when signing a deal for her hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, however, the California Labor Commission didn't sign off on it.