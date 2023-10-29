Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation Has Given Her a 'Really Nice Ego Boost' Following Nasty Split From Brandon Blackstock
Confident Kelly!
According to a recent source, Kelly Clarkson has been happy to show off her revenge body after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.
“Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation,” the source said of The Kelly Clarkson Show host, who had a recent weight loss transformation. “But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!”
As OK! previously reported, the singer has gotten tons of praise from fans on social media about her new figure.
“Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost,” the insider spilled, adding that she has revamped her style, opting for more formfitting outfits. “She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes.”
“She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure,” they explained.
The star's new look came after she and Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022, where the former lovers settled for joint custody of kids, River, 9, and Remington, 7. Now that the celeb has started a new chapter in her life, she gushed, “The thing I’m most excited about... is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.”
While she has yet to get back into dating, Clarkson’s “friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates,” according to the source.
“Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever,” the insider noted. “She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun.”
During an Instagram Live, on September 22, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” vocalist talked about her single status.
- After Hitting 'Rock Bottom,' Kelly Clarkson Is Back On Top: 'Leaving Was Necessary'
- Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her *Revenge Body* On 'The Voice' Amid Messy Divorce: Photo
- Kelly Clarkson 'Open To Dating' Despite Fear Of Being 'Used' Again Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'She’s Being Set Up With Friends'
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she declared in the video. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
"In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things," she revealed. "Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This summer, Clarkson also discussed her split when promoting her latest album, Chemistry, particularly highlighting a song titled, “Lighthouse.”
"If you've ever been in a relationship that you know is not going well but you keep trying because you know there is magic there, there is the reason why you started in the relationship in the first place, it's hard," Clarkson said on the Today show. "I kept trying to figure out what I was going to do and literally this song is me figuring out. 'We're both getting drowned out here,' you know? Like, 'You have to swim to shore. We're not finding each other.' So the whole song is about me basically figuring out what needed to happen for me and our family."
Star reported on the source's comments.