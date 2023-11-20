Kelly Clarkson Nearly Tears Up Over Garth Brooks Gushing About His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood: Watch
Garth Brooks almost made Kelly Clarkson cry!
During the country music star's Monday, November 20, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brooks, 61, made the most romantic statement about his marriage to Trisha Yearwood that nearly brought the American Idol alum, 41, to tears.
When Clarkson asked "The Dance" singer if he and his family go big for Thanksgiving, he explained of his wife, "Yeah, well, when you’re married to one of the greatest cooks on the planet!"
"Well, we'll talk about how great of a singer she is," he continued. "That's probably five and six on her list of top 10 things to do," Brooks said with a laugh.
The conversation took an emotional turn when the music icon — who shares children Taylor, 31, August, 29, and Allie, 27, with ex-wife Sandy Mahl — said, "When it comes to the future, I think what you're just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this."
"So I think that's it," he continued. "What I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me and I'd love for the queen to be around me."
"But as far as Miss Yearwood … you know, I've said this before, I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next," Brooks told the "Breakaway" singer, who seemed to be blown away by the heartfelt statement.
"It is amazing though. It’s such a beautiful love between the two of you, it is. And you’re tearing up and you’re making me tear up, and my makeup artist is gonna kill me," Clarkson gushed over the "Much Too Young" artist's romance with Yearwood, 59, while wiping tears from her face.
"I’m not tearing up!" an emotional Brooks said of his proclamation of love for the "Back Home Again" singer, whom he wed in 2005.
"Yeah, you are! I love it!" Clarkson teased the family man.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, as much as Brooks and Yearwood adore each other, they especially love giving back. After working alongside Jimmy and the late Rosalynn Carter for their Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, the two took notes from the political couple on how to have a successful relationship.
"They've inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect: humanity, humbleness, work ethic," Brooks explained. "But they've also inspired us by their example as husband and wife. We worked beside them for the last 15 years, and you notice right away they bicker back and forth about the right way to do things. That kind of works for us too!"