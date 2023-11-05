OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson Has 'a Whole New Outlook on Life and Love' Since Moving to New York: 'This Is a Fresh Start for Her'

kelly clakson
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 5 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson 2.0?

According to a recent source, the talk show host’s recent move to the Big Apple has been great for the star, especially after dealing with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson hosts 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

“Kelly has a whole new outlook on life and love in New York,” they spilled. “She feels like this is a fresh start for her.”

The American Idol alum is apparently trying to make new connections in the big city as she’s supposedly reached out to past pals to get her on the best guest lists.

“Kelly wants to network at these events, of course,” the source said. “She wouldn’t mind meeting someone new, either.”

Although Clarkson has had a tough few years when it comes to romance, “she wants to fall in love again,” the insider dished.

kelly clarksonn
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is well known for her song 'Since U Been Gone.'

So much so, they alleged, “Kelly wants to date some hot guys and have the best time.”

As OK! previously reported, the move is not the only biggest change in Clarkson’s life recently, as the musician had a notable weight-loss transformation.

A source opened up that although Clarkson slimmed down, her split from Blackstock wasn’t the driving force for her new look.

“Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation,” the insider said of The Kelly Clarkson Show host. “But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!”

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Not only is the mother-of-two allegedly happy about her figure, but her fans have been gushing about her appearance on social media.

“Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost,” the source spilled, adding that she has revamped her style, mixing in more formfitting ensembles. “She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes.”

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson was recently praised for her weight loss.

“She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure,” they stated.

The star’s latest look and her recent move came after she finalized her divorce from the producer, whom she shares kids River, 9, and Remington, 7, with. Now that this new chapter has begun, Clarkson spilled that she is most looking forward to "just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.”

As for dating, her “friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates,” according to another source.

“Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever,” the insider noted. “She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun.”

