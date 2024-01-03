Brandon Blackstock Told Ex-Wife Kelly Clarkson She Wasn't 'Sexy' Enough for 'The Voice,' Claimed Show Wanted Someone More Like Rihanna

Clarkson exposed Blackstock's harsh insults while making claims to a California labor commissioner last year, when the court ruled in the country singer's favor and ordered her now-ex and former manager to pay her $2.6 million as compensation for unlawfully scoring deals only agents were authorized to sign off on.

Prior to joining The Voice as a coach in 2018 during the NBC series' 14th season, Clarkson claimed she frequently informed her then-husband she was interested in an opportunity to join the cast, however, Blackstock allegedly told her executives were "looking for a more s-- symbol type" and she didn't fit the criteria.