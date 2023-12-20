Kelly Clarkson Not Ready for Love After Thinking She Would 'Spend Forever' With Ex Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is not in the mood for love right now.
During the Wednesday, December 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the chart-topper, 41, got honest with guest Shannen Doherty about life after divorce as Clarkson and the Charmed alum, 52, both went through splits in the past few years.
"I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," the former American Idol contestant — who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2022 — told Doherty, who split from her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, earlier this year.
"You thought you were going to spend forever with this person," Clarkson said, adding she's "still in the stage of really enjoying me."
When the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress admitted how her dogs had brought her extreme comfort during the significant change in her life, the "Miss Independent" vocalist noted her former spouse, 47 — with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7 — would not allow their pets in the bed.
"But ever since I’ve been separated now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed. I think they would hate the next person who came in," Clarkson joked.
- Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle 'Itching to Set Her Up' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'She’s Ready to Get Out There and Have Some Fun'
- Kelly Clarkson Has 'a Whole New Outlook on Life and Love' Since Moving to New York: 'This Is a Fresh Start for Her'
- Kelly Clarkson Admits She Can't Spot Red Flags As Singer Struggles To Date Again After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'I'll Be Single Forever'
While the talk show host has been laying how, the public is curious as Clarkson was asked about her love life in September during an Instagram Q&A. "Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking," she clarified. "You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on."
As OK! previously reported, The Voice star has completely renewed her life following her heartbreak. Clarkson moved her show to New York, all while shedding a few pounds in the process.
"Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation," an insider said of the musician's new look. "But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!"
"Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost," a separate source added. "She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes. She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With the fab new physique, Clarkson's friends thought she'd be out on the prowl. However, the mother-of-two will be back on the dating scene when the time is right. "Kelly's not rushing into anything but there's no way she's going to sit around being single forever," the insider claimed.