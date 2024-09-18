Reba McEntire Reveals What It Was Like Working With Boyfriend Rex Linn on Her New Sitcom 'Happy's Place'
Although Reba McEntire, 69, and Rex Linn's characters won't be pairing up on-screen in the sitcom Happy's Place, McEntire still had a ball collaborating with her partner in the upcoming show.
"Oh my gosh, I learned everything from [Reba], how to rehearse, how to flow with things,” McEntire said, referring to the TV show she starred in, which ended in 2007.
“This is Rex’s first sitcom and I kind of told him that. I said, ‘Don't memorize everything off the first draft because they'll change it and they do every day just to improve it. What doesn't get a big laugh, they change it. And so you just learn to get familiar with the blocking and everything, but don't nail everything down on the dialogue until the third, fourth day,’” she added, explaining the tips and advice she gave her partner for the TV series.
Happy's Place, which will premiere on October 18, features McEntire, who plays the character of Bobbie and manages a bar that she inherited from his father, Happy, after he died. Meanwhile, Linn, 67, portrays the role of a short-order cook named Emmett.
“Bobbie’s been running the tavern for the last 10 years,” McEntire shared with Entertainment Weekly, detailing her role.
“She was married, but her husband passed away. She has one daughter that is deployed in the Army, so she's pretty much by herself and her life is spent in the tavern,” she continued of the character.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In May, the Young Sheldon alum shared how much she enjoys filming the show alongside her beau.
“We love working together,” she said to Extra. “What’s really the best part about it, he’s my coach. So when we’re home, he’s helping me with my lines and to memorize. He’s wonderful. He helps me a lot."
When asked by a news outlet what made her feel that Linn was "the one," the actress responded, saying, "He makes me laugh, he is a very caring, down-to-earth, and funny individual. He’s got a very witty sense of humor..."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one is eager to marry Linn, whom she has been with since 2020, despite having known each other for three decades.
"I'm truly committed to Rex. So if that's something he feels strongly about, that's fine with me," she shared. "He's never been married before, so if he wants to experience that, I'm okay with it."
However, a source hinted, "She says getting married is 'up to him,' but that’s code for 'put a ring on it!' She wants the fairy tale."