Reba McEntire Reveals What It Was Like Working With Boyfriend Rex Linn on Her New Sitcom 'Happy's Place'

Although Reba McEntire, 69, and Rex Linn's characters won't be pairing up on-screen in the sitcom Happy's Place, McEntire still had a ball collaborating with her partner in the upcoming show.

"Oh my gosh, I learned everything from [Reba], how to rehearse, how to flow with things,” McEntire said, referring to the TV show she starred in, which ended in 2007.

“This is Rex’s first sitcom and I kind of told him that. I said, ‘Don't memorize everything off the first draft because they'll change it and they do every day just to improve it. What doesn't get a big laugh, they change it. And so you just learn to get familiar with the blocking and everything, but don't nail everything down on the dialogue until the third, fourth day,’” she added, explaining the tips and advice she gave her partner for the TV series.