Bravo Bans Milania Giudice's Personal Crisis From 'RHONJ,' Says Troubling Storyline Is 'Off Limits': 'This Is Not Entertainment'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Draws a Line

Source: @MILANIAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM A source said Bravo was 'drawing a line' as Milania Giudice receives professional care.

"Bravo is drawing a line," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. "Milania is receiving professional care. This is a young woman going through something deeply personal, and nobody is rushing cameras back in." Milania's recent airport confrontation with Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice happened in September, after filming for the upcoming season ended in July. According to the outlet's sources, Bravo is not planning to restart production to turn the family's current situation into a storyline.

Article continues below advertisement

'Off Limits'

Source: @MILANIAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM An insider said Milania Giudice's treatment and personal crisis are 'off-limits' to the reality show.

The decision reportedly comes from Bravo rather than Teresa, despite the family's history of putting major personal moments on television. Teresa's legal troubles, prison sentence, divorce, and family conflicts have all been documented on RHONJ. This time, sources say the network is keeping the cameras away. "If this were Teresa's decision alone, who knows what might eventually make television," an insider told Naughty But Nice. "But Bravo has made it clear: Milania's treatment and personal crisis are off-limits. Her well-being comes before a storyline." Teresa has also made it clear that Milania is "my daughter before she is anything else."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened At The Airport?

Source: @MILANIAGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice confronted Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice at Tampa International Airport.

Bravo's decision follows a September 24 confrontation at Tampa International Airport involving Milania, Teresa, and Gia. Newly released police bodycam footage showed Milania accusing her parents of controlling her. "I'm under conservation from my parents," she said. "Or some Britney Spears bulls---." She also repeatedly told Teresa, "This is what we do now." Teresa responded, "I love you," over and over.

'Tremendous Heartbreak and Significant Psychological Trauma'

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said Milania Giudice experienced 'tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma' after losing two friends.