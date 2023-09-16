'Is Your Breakup Affecting Your Job?': Karine Jean-Pierre Bashed by White House Reporter for Recent Split From Her Partner
White House Press Corps member Simon Ateba may have taken it too far.
On Friday, September 15, Ateba took a jab at White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's personal life. The reporter shouted, "Is your breakup affecting your job?" towards Jean-Pierre as she left the podium.
This comment came after the 49-year-old opened up to a news outlet last week about her split from longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux. Jean-Pierre shared that she has struggled navigating life as a single parent of her and Malveaux adopted 9-year-old daughter.
This disrespectful conduct from Ateba came as no surprise as he has frequently stirred up trouble for interrupting Jean-Pierre on many occasions. In July, the White House threatened to take away Ateba's press room credentials, due to his constant interjections.
"If you continue to impede briefings or events by shouting over your colleagues who have been called on for a question, even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond," the cautionary message read.
As OK! previously reported, conservative reporter Megyn Kelly recently slammed Jean-Pierre for her Vogue interview, where she revealed her new relationship status.
"You would think that she were like the first lady or some prime minister the way they did give her sort of the royal treatment," Kelly began her rant. "And they have covered her like she is our true next leader who's going to take us rhetorically into the next season."
"She's got to be the worst White House press secretary ever. And I include Sean Spicer in there," she continued. "That she is up there rehearsing those banal answers, allegedly choosing her adjectives and verbs with fastidious care."
"They got a statement from Dr. Jill Biden. As a 'pioneering White House press secretary' — so I appreciate the honesty, yes pioneering and that's the reason she's there, very first black and lesbian White House Press Secretary because we really needed those boxes to be checked…" "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcaster added.
"It's just a basic lie," the former Fox News employee noted. "I realize it's like a white lie, she's trying to be kind, but it's literally the exact opposite of what she does."