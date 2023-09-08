'Logistical Nightmare': President Joe Biden's Surprise Vietnam Trip Flusters White House Press Corps: Report

Jean-Pierre also confirmed that Biden still planned to return to the U.S. in time to mark the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, clarifying that he would be doing that in Alaska this year.

"He plans to honor the lives lost and the families and loved ones who still feel the pain of the terrible day," she continued. "This is something he feels is very important to do. We can only imagine the heartbreak and the pain that the 9/11 families have felt every day for the past 22 years."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!