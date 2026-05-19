Bri Tiesi Straddles Baby Daddy Nick Cannon in PDA-Packed Photo During Lavish Bora Bora Vacation
May 19 2026, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are giving fans a glimpse into their tropical romance.
The Selling Sunset star recently shared a series of PDA-packed vacation photos from Bora Bora, showing off her luxurious island getaway with Cannon, the father of her son, Legendary. One especially steamy snap quickly grabbed attention online, as Tiesi straddled the TV host while wrapping her arms around him on a stunning white sand beach surrounded by crystal-clear water and lush mountains.
Tiesi flaunted her fit physique in a tiny blue bikini, while Cannon kept his vacation look relaxed in white pants, an open blue button-down shirt and a white bucket hat. Throughout the photo set, the pair looked completely smitten as they laughed together, held hands and soaked up the breathtaking scenery.
Another playful moment captured the father-of-12 lifting Tiesi into the air while she laughed with her head thrown back. In a separate photo, the two strolled side-by-side along the shoreline as the Bora Bora sunset created the perfect backdrop.
Keeping her caption short and sweet, Tiesi simply wrote, “Bora Bora was a vibe 🌺🫶🏽🔐🧩.”
Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to react to the cozy vacation moments.
“Two hearts, one paradise! 🩵,” one follower wrote.
Another admirer focused on Tiesi’s toned figure, commenting, “Drop that ab routine babe!!!”
“This man LOVES her. You can’t convince me otherwise,” a third fan added.
“Absss mami!!!! 🔥,” another user gushed.
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Tiesi and Cannon have continued to maintain a close bond while raising their son together. The pair welcomed Legendary in 2022 and have frequently shared family moments and vacations online ever since.
Despite public confusion about their relationship status, Tiesi previously made it clear that she and Cannon are more than just coparents.
"I'd like to be very clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together," Tiesi explained on the “Wednesday” podcast. "And that's why people are confused."
She also opened up about their unconventional dynamic and why it works for them.
"Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she shared. "Basically, he has other partners, and we're just open and happy and that's our thing... People call it all kinds of s---, I call it 'I do what I want to do.' "
The reality star admitted she’s never been interested in a traditional relationship setup.
"I don't want a full, live-in person I'm responsible for," she said. "Like, I'm responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I've ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don't argue, nothing."
Tiesi also had plenty of praise for Cannon as a father, calling him the “best dad” and saying he stays heavily involved in Legendary’s life despite his busy schedule and large family.
"The people he doesn't deal with don't necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he's happy to do that," she said of Cannon. "He obviously understands the situation that we're in, so he's really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."