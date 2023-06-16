Brian Austin Green Fires Back at Claim He's a 'Bad Father' After Defending Megan Fox Over Dressing Sons in 'Girls Clothes'
Fan comments were the last straw for Brian Austin Green!
On Thursday, June 15, the father-of-five took to his Instagram Story to reply to a remark that stated "U are a bad father" amid controversy that ex-wife Megan Fox forced their three boys to wear "girls clothes."
"People like this have lost their minds," Green penned about the ruthless messages. "Why anyone thinks it's morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy."
"Let's do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations," he added.
The drama began when local politician Robby Starbuck accused Fox of "child abuse" because her sons often wear clothing advertised for young girls. The failed 2022 U.S. Congress candidate alleged that he "saw 2 of [their sons] have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them."
Starbuck claimed he was present for this incident, as he used to "live in the same gated community" as the bombshell actress and the Beverly Hill, 90210 alum.
Both Green and Fox quickly debunked Starbuck's claims.
"[He] is full of s***, and I have no idea who he is," Green told TMZ on June 10, adding that it was a "bogus story."
"There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," he seethed. "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."
Meanwhile the Transformers star took to social media to address the slander.
She began by stating she did not want to give the unsuccessful politician "this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser."
"Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency — especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," the brunette beauty continued.
"Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," she penned. "I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I'm still here you f***** with the wrong witch."