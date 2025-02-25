Brian Laundrie Seen 'Slamming Doors' and 'Acting Like a Lunatic' on Road Trip Weeks Before Gabby Petito's Death, Witness Claims

Concerned, the witness turned his own vehicle around and parked somewhere he could watch the couple for around 15 minutes to make sure everything was alright. During that time, he told authorities that he witnessed someone who he "believed" to be Laundrie "acting like a lunatic," noting he'd been "sporadically opening and slamming doors" and "pacing around their van."

"[Laundrie] seemed to be pleading with the female and at one point may have tried to hug the female, but was pushed back by her," the report continued. "The male ultimately pushed the female’s legs into the passenger side of the van, closed her door and entered the driver’s side of the vehicle."

At one point, the witness alleged "both passengers appeared to be crying."