Lawsuit Update: Brian Laundrie's Mom Allegedly Sent Him Letter About 'Burying A Body,' Petito Family Lawyer Claims

Reilly claimed that while at a FBI office, he saw a letter Roberta Laundrie sent to her son. According to Reilly, "the language in that letter is damning and that letter has a reference to bringing a shovel and burying a body." He went on to note that Roberta also mentioned her "helping him get out of prison" and "getting a shovel."

The attorney also stated Roberta wrote on the envelope "burn after reading." The letter was found in Brian's backpack, which also contained a journal in which he wrote his confession to killing Gabby.