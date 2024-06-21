Gabby Petito's Emotional Letters to Brian Laundrie Serve as a 'Confirmatory Piece of Evidence' of Their 'Toxic' Relationship, Expert Claims

An excerpt of one of the letters — which was recently released by the FBI alongside other evidence in the high-profile case — read: "Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you. I'm always going to have your back."

"So just try to understand, yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know," she continued. "But it's cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much. Like so much it hurts. So you in pain is killing me."