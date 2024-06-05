Gabby Petito's Mom Reacts to Daughter's Murderer Brian Laundrie's Drawings of Death: 'Definitely a Mental Health Crisis'

In a new interview, Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, stepdad, Jim Schmidt, father, Joe Petito, stepmom, Tara, and her younger brother, T.J. Schmidt, shared their reactions to Brian's unsettling "mania" diaries after his FBI file was released to the public.

While responsible for their loved one's murder, Gabby's family appeared to slightly forgive Brian's actions and thoughts due to his evident struggles with mental health, which lead up to him strangling the 22-year-old and leaving her at Wyoming's Bridger–Teton National Forest, where her dead body was later found.