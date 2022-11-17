Gabby Petito's Parents Awarded $3 Million In Damages From Late Boyfriend & Murderer Brian Laundrie's Family
Gabby Petito's family received $3 million in damages from Brian Laundrie's estate.
"No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," the heartbroken parents' attorney Patrick Reilly expressed in a statement on Thursday, November 17.
"Brian did not have $3 million; it’s an arbitrary number. Whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby’s family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation," the lawyer continued to reveal to a news publication.
Laundrie's family was never charged for their son's ruthless murder, however, the court ruling declared that they will be required to pay as much of the $3 million outcome as they financially can provide to the Petito family.
The judge's decision comes after Petito's mother and father sued Laundrie's parents for malice and wrongful death due to the supporting role they played in protecting their son after the 22-year-old girl disappeared in August 2021.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in December, but it has now ended because of the recent settlement.
The devastated parents filed claims in May that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son murdered his girlfriend and were assisting in plans to help him leave the country before he committed suicide.
Petito was murdered by her late boyfriend at the end of last summer during their cross-country road trip. His parents participated in deliberately ignoring the Petito family upon their son's return, as they begged for information that would assist them in helping to find their daughter.
Petito was declared missing for weeks, and Laundrie quickly became a suspect after he returned to his parents home in Florida without information on his girlfriend's whereabouts.
The disgraced 23-year-old later vanished on September 13, 2021, and killed himself in a marsh due to police suspicion of his criminal behaviors.
On September 19, 2021, law enforcement finally found Petito's remains in Grand Teto National Forest in Wyoming. A coroner later declared the late adventurist died by strangulation.
The Petito parents' attorney released a statement to Daily Mail about the settlement with Laundrie's estate.