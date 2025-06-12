Brian Wilson's Life in Photos: Remembering The Beach Boys Co-Founder After His Death at 82
Brian Wilson's Early Life
Brian Wilson left behind a musical legacy that will continue to ripple through time.
Born on June 20, 1942, the pop genius was a popular football quarterback at school before he eventually began honing his musical skills. As a teenager, he spent hours playing piano and expanding his knowledge of composing despite having become deaf in his right ear — an injury caused by his "cruel" and "violent" father, Murry Wilson.
Although the disability would contribute to his mental health issues later in his life, it did not stop him from listening to his favorite group The Four Freshmen.
Launching His Career With The Beach Boys Members
In 1961, Brian — together with his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine — launched a career in the music industry under the name The Pendletones. The group was eventually renamed The Beach Boys after Candix signed them and helped them release their first single, "Surfin,'" from their debut studio album, Surfin' Safari.
However, in December 1964, Brian suffered a nervous breakdown that led him to stop touring.
"I probably had a little too much too soon," he recalled of the moment in a 2004 interview with CNN's Larry King.
While The Beach Boys began making waves under Capitol Records, Brian shifted his focus to songwriting and production, including working on the group's legendary Pet Sounds album.
All five original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. The same year, Brian released his first solo album, Brian Wilson.
Brian Wilson Was First Married to Marilyn Rovell
Brian fell in love with Marilyn Rovell, whom he first met at a Beach Boys concert, while producing music for her girl group, the Rovell Sisters.
In December 1964, they married when Marilyn was 16 and Brian was 21. They went on to welcome two daughters together: Carnie in 1968 and Wendy in 1969.
Their marriage ended about 15 years later, when Brian filed for divorce from Marilyn in 1979.
Brian Wilson Struggled With Substance Abuse Issues
Behind fame and success, Brian found himself struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. He was eventually diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that worsened his hallucinations, mania, paranoia and depression.
Speaking about his struggles in a 2006 interview with Ability, the "Love and Mercy" singer said he had auditory hallucinations "all day every day" and could not "get them out."
"Every few minutes the voices say something derogatory to me, which discourages me a little bit, but I have to be strong enough to say to them, 'Hey, would you quit stalking me? F--- off! Don't talk to me — leave me alone!' I have to say these types of things all day long. It's like a fight," he shared.
Marilyn tried to help him by employing Dr. Eugene Landy in the 1970s. Fortunately, he regained control over his drug dependency as well as his physical and mental health.
But following years of on-and-off treatment and consultations, the Wilson family filed a lawsuit against Dr. Eugene for allegedly exploiting his control, banning the psychologist from contacting Brian.
In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Brian shared what he wanted people to learn from his life story.
"I want people to realize that drugs can be very detrimental and dangerous. I talk a lot about my bad experiences on drugs in the book for that reason," he said. "I've told a lot of people don't take psychedelic drugs. It's mentally dangerous to take. I regret having taken LSD. It's a bad drug."
At the time, Brian said his mental health struggles were also the result of the bad drugs.
Brian Wilson Tied the Knot With Melinda Ledbetter
In 1986, years after he divorced Marilyn, Brian met Melinda Ledbetter at a dealership where she was working as a saleswoman.
"I said, 'God, she's a pretty girl. That's a pretty girl,'" he recalled in a 2015 interview with ABC News. "I just said to myself, 'God, I think I'll see her again sometime.'"
They struck up a romance afterward, although they had to go through an on-and-off relationship before reconnecting again in 1992.
Brian and Melinda wed in California on February 6, 1995, and welcomed five children through adoption during their 28 years of marriage: Dylan, Dash, Daria, Delanie and Dakota.
They remained married until Melinda's death on January 30, 2024, at the age of 77.
The Industry Has Honored His Legacy Over the Years
Before his death, Brian scored two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
In 2007, he received recognition from The Kennedy Center Honors alongside pianist Leon Fleisher, Diana Ross, Steve Martin and Martin Scorsese.
Brian Wilson's Final Years
In 2016, Brian told Rolling Stone he had no plans to leave the industry.
"If I retired I wouldn't know what to do with my time. What would I do? Sit there and go, 'Oh, I don't want to be 74'? I'd rather get on the road," he said.
But after Melinda's death, his family decided to file for conservatorship amid his battle with a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)." They mentioned Brian was "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter" at the time.
"After careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the Wilson family wrote in a statement.
They added, "This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."
The court eventually found "from clear and convincing evidence that a Conservatorship of the Person is necessary."
Brian Wilson Died at the Age of 82
On June 11, Brian's family confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram. He was 82.
"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the text read. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."