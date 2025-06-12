Brian Wilson's Life in Photos: Remembering The Beach Boys Co-Founder After His Death at 82

Behind fame and success, Brian found himself struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. He was eventually diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that worsened his hallucinations, mania, paranoia and depression.

Speaking about his struggles in a 2006 interview with Ability, the "Love and Mercy" singer said he had auditory hallucinations "all day every day" and could not "get them out."

"Every few minutes the voices say something derogatory to me, which discourages me a little bit, but I have to be strong enough to say to them, 'Hey, would you quit stalking me? F--- off! Don't talk to me — leave me alone!' I have to say these types of things all day long. It's like a fight," he shared.

Marilyn tried to help him by employing Dr. Eugene Landy in the 1970s. Fortunately, he regained control over his drug dependency as well as his physical and mental health.

But following years of on-and-off treatment and consultations, the Wilson family filed a lawsuit against Dr. Eugene for allegedly exploiting his control, banning the psychologist from contacting Brian.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Brian shared what he wanted people to learn from his life story.

"I want people to realize that drugs can be very detrimental and dangerous. I talk a lot about my bad experiences on drugs in the book for that reason," he said. "I've told a lot of people don't take psychedelic drugs. It's mentally dangerous to take. I regret having taken LSD. It's a bad drug."

At the time, Brian said his mental health struggles were also the result of the bad drugs.