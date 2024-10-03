Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry 'Separated' for 1 Week During Taylor Swift Drama But Are 'Together Now' and 'Everything's OK'

"That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media," LaPaglia, 25, admitted when asked if there was any truth behind whispers she and Bryan had called it quits on their relationship of more than a year.

"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it," the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast host explained.