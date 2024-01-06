Jennifer Lopez Is 'So Caught Up in This Romantic Fantasy' With Husband Ben Affleck, Insider Claims: 'It Will Blow Up in Her Face'
Could Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be headed for disaster?
According to a source close to the Hollywood power couple, the Maid in Manhattan actress, 54, has been so swept up in her rekindled romance with the Argo actor, 51, that she may have ignored major red flags in their relationship.
"This is asking for trouble," a source claimed of the pair, who were previously engaged from 2002 until 2004. "Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny the first time around, and then in the next breath she’s promoting this movie about their relationship. She’s so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben."
"All the social media posts and constant PDA, it’s already over the top. Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again," the insider alleged of Lopez and Affleck, who wed in 2022. "Everyone’s predicting it will blow up in her face."
Despite the duo always seeming to be the picture of marital bliss, many people close to them reportedly have reservations about how long their relationship will last, including Affleck's best friend Matt Damon.
"He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" an insider claimed of the Jason Bourne star's concern for his pal.
- Matt Damon 'Hates' the Way Jennifer Lopez Treats His BFF Ben Affleck, Source Claims: He 'Can’t Keep Quiet'
- Marital Problems? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Appear Tense After Actor Shares Intimate Moment With Ex Jennifer Garner
- Ben Affleck 'Pushing Himself Way Too Hard' With Jennifer Lopez Romance & Career Resurgence: 'He's Making A Lot Of Bad Decisions'
"It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the source continued. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."
If Damon continues to voice his opinion on his buddy's marriage, he may risk his friendship with Affleck forever. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason," the insider noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added of the tense situation. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. Their friendship is strained, to say the least!"
Star spoke to sources close to Lopez and Affleck.