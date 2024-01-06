Jennifer Lopez Is 'So Caught Up in This Romantic Fantasy' With Husband Ben Affleck, Insider Claims: 'It Will Blow Up in Her Face'

"This is asking for trouble," a source claimed of the pair, who were previously engaged from 2002 until 2004. "Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny the first time around, and then in the next breath she’s promoting this movie about their relationship. She’s so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben."

"All the social media posts and constant PDA, it’s already over the top. Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again," the insider alleged of Lopez and Affleck, who wed in 2022. "Everyone’s predicting it will blow up in her face."