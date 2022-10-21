Truth Or No Truth? Former Briefcase Models Contradict Meghan Markle's 'Objectifying' Claims About 'Deal Or No Deal'
No Deal! Meghan Markle's former briefcase partners did not feel like a "bimbo" during their time on the popular game show.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently opened up about her time as a model on Deal or No Deal and revealed harsh accusations about her "objectifying" experience on the set.
"It was unfortunate she felt that way because I never, ever felt that way," former Deal or No Deal model Patricia Kara confessed to a news publication.
"There was no bra station," Kara continued, referring to Meghan's implications that the briefcase girls were forced to pad out their bras.
Other cast members also began to side against the mother-of-two's claims, adding that they didn't seem to have much of a problem with NBC's production choices.
"During my time on the show, neither myself nor anybody else I worked with was ever treated as such, in my opinion. However, it’s important to note that everyone has their own experience, and I can only speak from mine," another briefcase model, Donna Feldman, stated to a separate news publication.
"Everybody knows what you’re signing up for when you’re hired as a ‘Briefcase Beauty.’ Being hired based off your looks comes with the territory," the model added of her time on the game show hosted by Howie Mandel.
Despite what other models have come out to say, Meghan recalled her dark days as a briefcase girl during her recent "Archetypes" podcast episode on Tuesday, October 18.
"There was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," the Suits alum confessed. "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there."
"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Meghan concluded. "I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”
Inside Edition spoke to Kara while Hollywood Life talked with Feldman.