Truth Or No Truth? Former Briefcase Models Contradict Meghan Markle's 'Objectifying' Claims About 'Deal Or No Deal'

Despite what other models have come out to say, Meghan recalled her dark days as a briefcase girl during her recent "Archetypes" podcast episode on Tuesday, October 18.

"There was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," the Suits alum confessed. "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there."

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Meghan concluded. "I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.'”

Inside Edition spoke to Kara while Hollywood Life talked with Feldman.