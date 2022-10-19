Meghan Markle Claims Her & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Isn't Telling Their 'Story' The Way They Wanted
After months of whispers, Meghan Markle finally confirmed she and Prince Harry are working with Netflix on a docuseries that delves into the new chapter of their lives — but the mom-of-two hinted she's not totally content with what viewers may see.
"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she replied when asked what it's been like to team up with Liz Garbus.
"But that’s not why we’re telling it," the former actress continued to spill to Variety. "We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."
Still, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, said filming the project was enjoyable; so much so, it even spurred her to reminisce on her acting days. "It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she pointed out. "For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."
The process also made Meghan realize the entertainment industry "has shifted quite a bit since" she wrapped up her stint on the legal drama in 2018. And though she never saw herself returning to showbiz, she believes "streamers have changed things" for the better, something she credited to podcasts as well.
"The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the ’90s — where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? — that doesn’t happen anymore," insisted the star, who launched the first full episode of her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify earlier this year.
"When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pajamas eating Chinese takeout. That’s how connected the experience felt then. But to create a cultural moment or conversation requires something different today," explained the California native. "Podcasting has been really interesting in that way. It might be one of the only remaining forums where people are alone to listen."
As OK! previously reported, Netflix allegedly planned to air the Sussexes' docuseries this winter following the debut of The Crown's fifth season, but backlash over the Emmy-winning drama's contents — which will include the death of Princess Diana — has caused the streamer to delay the premiere.
"They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary," spilled an insider, while another source claimed the pause was due to the couple's issues with the content, as they've been going overboard when it comes to editing.
