Meghan Markle Claims Her & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Isn't Telling Their 'Story' The Way They Wanted

After months of whispers, Meghan Markle finally confirmed she and Prince Harry are working with Netflix on a docuseries that delves into the new chapter of their lives — but the mom-of-two hinted she's not totally content with what viewers may see.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she replied when asked what it's been like to team up with Liz Garbus.