Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Would Return To The Entertainment Industry

No Deal! Meghan Markle has added author and producer to her resumé, but she won't be updating her SAG card anytime soon.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed during her Variety cover story, published Wednesday, October 19, that she is "done" acting for right now. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," The Suits alum, 41, said, before noting she "didn’t think [she’d] ever be in the entertainment industry again" — referring to her and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell.