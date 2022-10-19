Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Would Return To The Entertainment Industry
No Deal! Meghan Markle has added author and producer to her resumé, but she won't be updating her SAG card anytime soon.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed during her Variety cover story, published Wednesday, October 19, that she is "done" acting for right now. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," The Suits alum, 41, said, before noting she "didn’t think [she’d] ever be in the entertainment industry again" — referring to her and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell.
The Deal or Not Deal alum may not be eyeing her TV return for the time being, but she isn't ruling it out for her kiddos: Archie 3, and Lilibet, 1, if they wish to follow in their mom's footsteps.
When asked if the Bench author would support her and Harry's offspring going into the entertainment business, the mother-of-two revealed, "I would say, 'Great!'"
Meghan further explained, "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy." While acknowledging that her brood is different than most, considering their royal status, Meghan made it clear that she wants Archie and Lilibet to follow their dreams.
"They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations," she told the publication. "But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck."
Meghan also touched on the fact that while people would likely comment on her children's status helping them succeed in the industry, "it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”
Meghan and Harry welcomed their eldest in May 2019, one year after they said "I Do" at Windsor Castle. Following their bombshell decision to step back form their senior royal duties in March 2020, the couple moved to Montecito, Calif., with their little boy, welcoming their daughter the following summer.
