Brielle Biermann Praises 'Best Dad' Kroy Biermann as Athlete 'Moves Forward' With Kim Zolciak Divorce
It seems like Brielle Biermann has nothing but love for her father, Kroy Biermann, even if he is divorcing her mom, Kim Zolciak.
On Tuesday, September 12, the 26-year-old, who was legally adopted by Kroy in 2013, took to her Instagram Story to give him a shout-out. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE WORLD'S BEST DAD!!!!" she captioned a photo of herself with the athlete, 38.
In the next photo, Brielle wrote, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER!"
As OK! previously reported, the reality star, 45, and Kroy have been working out their issues in the public eye. Back in May, it was revealed the two were getting a divorce. However, they apparently wanted to give their romance a second chance and decided to dismiss the divorce filing on July 7.
Though the Real Housewives of Atlanta starlet claims she and Kroy are "working on their marriage," the football star is on a quest to end his marriage for good.
Biermann's lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline on Monday, September 11, that he "has not waivered on his intent to follow through" with the second divorce filing.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," the attorney stated, referring to their Georgia home.
According to an insider, the pair's drama never stops.
"They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end," an insider claimed.
Meanwhile, Brielle is staying neutral as her parents duke it out.
“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”'
“After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life,” the source revealed. “So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both.”