Brielle Biermann Praises 'Best Dad' Kroy Biermann as Athlete 'Moves Forward' With Kim Zolciak Divorce

Meanwhile, Brielle is staying neutral as her parents duke it out.

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”'

“After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life,” the source revealed. “So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both.”