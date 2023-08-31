Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann May 'Need to File for Bankruptcy' as Dramatic Split Rages On, Legal Expert Claims
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's impending divorce may get messier — if that's even possible.
According to attorney Neama Rahmani — who has not worked with The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars — the estranged pair may have to take serious steps to curb their crushing debt while also navigating the end of their marriage.
"There's a lot that's going on here, but obviously financial problems are one of the number one reasons why people do get divorced," the legal expert explained in a Tuesday, August 29, interview. "That [puts] a lot of pressure on relationships, so that may be one of the things that's going on here behind the scenes."
Rahmani emphasized how shocked he was that the reality star and the former NFL pro have yet to decide to file for bankruptcy after being thousands of dollars in credit card debt and owing more than $1.1 million to the IRS.
"I'm really surprised at how they've handled this, both in terms of the family side and the potential bankruptcy," the lawyer noted. "It seems like these two need to separate, need to file for bankruptcy, really start their life over — both their personal and professional life, because everything just seems like a mess right now."
According to Rahmani, Zolciak and Biermann may find it in their best interest to legally stay together while going through their financial issues, but it “really depends on the circumstances” and “what sort of assets the parties have together, whether it’s community property or marital assets, what they have separately [and] if there’s debt that’s incurred by one spouse and not the other.”
As OK! previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce in May before the two reconciled months later. However, he filed once again on Thursday, August 24.
"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action," his lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom confirmed of the former Atlanta Falcons star's determination to end their romance legally.
Us Weekly spoke with Rahmani about Zolciak and Biermann.