Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann May 'Need to File for Bankruptcy' as Dramatic Split Rages On, Legal Expert Claims

"I'm really surprised at how they've handled this, both in terms of the family side and the potential bankruptcy," the lawyer noted. "It seems like these two need to separate, need to file for bankruptcy, really start their life over — both their personal and professional life, because everything just seems like a mess right now."

According to Rahmani, Zolciak and Biermann may find it in their best interest to legally stay together while going through their financial issues, but it “really depends on the circumstances” and “what sort of assets the parties have together, whether it’s community property or marital assets, what they have separately [and] if there’s debt that’s incurred by one spouse and not the other.”