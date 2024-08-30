Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Posting and Deleting Racy Photo of Her Cleavage: 'Is She OK?'
Is everything alright with Britney Spears?
On Thursday, August 29, the pop star, 42, concerned fans after posting and deleting a very revealing image of her chest in a black lace bra.
The image was a close-up of the blonde beauty’s cleavage along with the bizarre caption, "LUCKY MY MOTHERF------ A--."
After screenshots of the post circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, supporters expressed their worry for the “Toxic” singer.
"Is she okay?" one person asked, while another said, “Let’s check in on Britney Spears…”
Fans have long shared their concern for the star, who was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.
“I’m still really worried about Britney Spears. This s--- legitimately haunts me,” one person penned in July, as in August another wrote, “I’m not convinced Britney Spears is okay.”
A third individual pointed out how erratic the musician’s social media presence is, saying: “Britney Spears’ Instagram may be the best account on the app. You never know what pictures to expect. Will it be her dancing with knives? Will she call out Jamie Lynn? Will she take a picture of her gardener? Will she take a selfie of her toe and left b---? You never know.”
As OK! previously reported, on August 27, the author shared one of her strange Instagram posts, which included photos of her from a couple of years ago.
"This was two years ago, I look extremely young here ... kinda weird !!!" she said of the snaps, where she pouted the camera in a white button-down.
"I like these pics because I’m wearing my favorite necklace my hairdresser gave me !!! It’s from an expensive boutique, he used to give me one every four months ... the other ones had more color but this was the first one that went missing !!!" she shared.
"All my jewelry went missing last year but don’t you sometimes wonder 💭 where it all is at this exact moment right now ???" she added. "Have a blessed day 🌷🌷🐰🐰 !!!"
Just a week before the throwback upload, the celeb gave a strange update on her foot, which she injured at Chateau Marmont in May, when concerned bystanders called 911 to report a woman with Spears’ description having a "mental breakdown."
"[On the left, you can see my bones are in place… but the right one looks a little different!!!" the mother-of-two said along stills of her feet. "I sat down to watch the coolest cartoon but then I couldn’t stop staring at my phone. It was like I had found some sort of foreign object and got amazed… sounds crazy ??? Think how I felt !!!"
"In disbelief, I realized I fell on it just two and a half months ago," she said, referring to the incident at the L.A. hotel. "I honestly think there’s a little broken bone in there hanging out !!! It all makes sense now why I have been feeling off and not completely clear and sure !!! I was scared to walk fast in my house and I forgot and twisted in!!!"
The star then revealed that not only was her foot hurt that night, but she also hinted she may have suffered a head injury.
"I remember walking saying my head and my mind didn’t feel connected to my foot… I honestly felt like there was more trauma in my head than my foot… but it was like a light came on when I sat down to watch the movie !!!" she penned.