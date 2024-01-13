Britney Spears' Book Revelations 'Brought Up' Jessica Biel's 'Trust Issues' With Husband Justin Timberlake: Source
Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake still going strong or is there trouble in paradise?
Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, reportedly caused some tension between the *NSYNC frontman and his wife, as the "Toxic" singer exposed shocking secrets about her relationship with Timberlake during the early 2000s.
"Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues," a source recently revealed to a news publication of Spears' memoir, which accused Timberlake of cheating on the Princess of Pop and convincing her to get an abortion.
While the couple displayed a united front at the Trolls Band Together premiere in November 2023, which occurred weeks after Spears' memoir hit bookshelves, the insider claimed "everyone thought it was super calculated."
"The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin," the source alleged, noting it's a "wait-and-see" situation in terms of whether they can make their marriage last.
"Nobody wants a divorce," the confidante confirmed. "Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late."
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 before welcoming two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.
The Friends With Benefits star and the Candy actress were first linked romantically in 2007 — though they briefly split in February 2011.
The couple reconciled by July of that year, but waited more than one year later to officially say "I Do."
Despite rumored tension, Biel and Timberlake seem to still be going strong.
In December 2023, Biel supported her husband during his Las Vegas concert and even received a shoutout from the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer after the show via Instagram — though his account has since been completely wiped clean.
"I could never walk a mile in her shoes but, you know it’s been a good night when I’m carrying the heels home," Timberlake captioned a picture of himself and the 7th Heaven star strolling through a hotel hallway.
It's unclear why Timberlake deleted all of his photos earlier this week, however, he had been facing backlash due to bombshells from Spears' memoir.
In the juicy tell-all, Spears revealed she became pregnant with Timberlake's child, however, the Palmer star didn't want her to keep it.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," the "Gimme More" singer wrote in her book. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
