'Whatever It Takes!': Britney Spears Refuses To Give Up On Trying For A Baby With Husband Sam Asghari
"Baby One More Time!" Britney Spears is determined to have a child with her husband, Sam Asghari, and won't stop trying until she succeeds.
“Britney has not given up on her plans to have a baby with Sam,” a source spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, October 19. “After her miscarriage, which she was outspoken about, she had a lot of support from her fans telling her to not give up on this, and this was so helpful to her to learn that so many others have gone through what she went through.”
The mother-of-two suffered the heartbreaking miscarriage in May, less than a year after the lovebirds announced their engagement in September 2021. Since tying the knot in June, the husband and wife have made it a priority to start a family.
BRITNEY SPEARS NEARLY BREAKS THE INTERNET WITH NSFW PHOTO IN BED DESPITE TEENAGE SONS BEGGING HER TO STOP
“In recent months, she has had to deal with a lot of negative energy surrounding her family and she really wants nothing more than to be able to move on,” another insider revealed of Spears' recent struggles with her two sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “They both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives."
"Britney has wanted to give Sam a child for many years, which she has discussed," the source continued. "She thinks that he will be the most amazing daddy ever and she cannot wait to see him holding their child in his arms. She is comforted by the thoughts of this.”
The couple acknowledged they shared the news of their "miracle" pregnancy a bit too early, so they likely won't want to make the same mistake twice.
BRITNEY SPEARS INSISTS DAD JAMIE WAS 'TRYING TO KILL ME': 'I HOPE HE BURNS IN F**KING HELL'
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” their social media statement from Saturday, May 14, read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”
As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Pop, 40, and Asghari, 28, stated they were not discouraged by the heart-wrenching news and wanted to continue to pursue their dream of having a baby together.
"We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," the "Circus" singer wrote in an additional post on Monday, May 17. "It's hard but we are not alone. Thank your for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."
Hollywood Life spoke to sources regarding the couple's desire to continue trying for a baby.