Britney Spears Insists Dad Jamie Was 'Trying To Kill Me': 'I Hope He Burns In F**king Hell'

She also emphasized that she wanted to see her dad forced to stay in a trailer for months with four security men telling him he can't leave. "I’d like to see how he would feel … but see, that will never happen !!! The only good thing that happened for me was that it ended !!!," she continued, referring to her near-14-year-long conservatorship.

Appearing to address her family and those looking after her for all those years, Britney added, "I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!"