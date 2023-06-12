Britney Spears Stresses Over Her Body in Aftermath of Scathing Article Detailing Her Rumored Drug Use

On Sunday, June 11, Spears took to Instagram to share a dancing video of herself in her house. Wearing tiny, neon green bikini bottoms and a cropped, off-the-shoulder top that only covered her breasts, Spears moved her hips and grinded the air while wearing white boots.

She accessorized in the video with what appeared to be a diamond necklace and a small diamond pendant on her forehead.

"Repost from two months ago because I want my body to look like this again," she captioned the video. "I’m not sure why I took it down … I like the diamond 💎 on my forehead !!! Like really ???"