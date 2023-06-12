Britney Spears Stresses Over Her Body in Aftermath of Scathing Article Detailing Her Rumored Drug Use
Britney Spears is putting her energy elsewhere after bashing the recent report detailing her ex-husband Kevin Federline's alleged fear over her apparent drug use.
After the princess of pop addressed the recent rumors that are "not true," while simultaneously reminding her son Preston about his nightmare visits at her house via Instagram, she returned to posting her usual content.
On Sunday, June 11, Spears took to Instagram to share a dancing video of herself in her house. Wearing tiny, neon green bikini bottoms and a cropped, off-the-shoulder top that only covered her breasts, Spears moved her hips and grinded the air while wearing white boots.
She accessorized in the video with what appeared to be a diamond necklace and a small diamond pendant on her forehead.
"Repost from two months ago because I want my body to look like this again," she captioned the video. "I’m not sure why I took it down … I like the diamond 💎 on my forehead !!! Like really ???"
She randomly continued: "I’m still trying to process half my clothes being gone … I haven’t been shooting like I use to AT ALL because all my favorite purchases were in that suitcase !!! I had all my attire in there … Need motivation ??? I will post this diamond 😒😒😒 …"
Spears' focus on her body comes days after she boasted, "I gained weight but at least I have a butt now and can move it all day!"
Meanwhile, the post also comes on the heels of a recent report published by two outlets, in which journalist Daphne Barak shared a series of conversations she claimed she had with Federline regarding Spears.
"I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," claimed Barak of what Federline told her, referring to the ex-couple's kids: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.
Federline has since called the reporting "false" and "repulsive."
"Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today," his statement to a news outlet read in part.
Spears also responded to the story while addressing her sons and their strained relationship via Instagram.
"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late' … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???" she seemed to directly ask her eldest. "I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again."
She confessed: "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough."
Spears went on to express her upset with the false report and the way the news bullies her.
"It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent," concluded the "Toxic" songstress. "Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"