Britney Spears 'Remains Traumatized by the Restrictions of Her Conservatorship,' Says Source: 'Years of Her Life Were Stolen From Her'

Britney Spears may have made amends with her formerly estranged mom, Lynne Spears, but a reconciliation with her dad, Jamie Spears, may not be in the cards.

“Britney remains traumatized by the restrictions of the conservatorship that Jamie put in place. Years of her life were stolen from her," an insider pointed out to a news publication after Britney's dad was suspended as the conservator of estate in September 2021, two months before the conservatorship was terminated.