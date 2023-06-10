Britney Spears 'Remains Traumatized by the Restrictions of Her Conservatorship,' Says Source: 'Years of Her Life Were Stolen From Her'
Britney Spears may have made amends with her formerly estranged mom, Lynne Spears, but a reconciliation with her dad, Jamie Spears, may not be in the cards.
“Britney remains traumatized by the restrictions of the conservatorship that Jamie put in place. Years of her life were stolen from her," an insider pointed out to a news publication after Britney's dad was suspended as the conservator of estate in September 2021, two months before the conservatorship was terminated.
In addition to the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her dad and management team, Britney believes money was stolen from her during the 13 years she was stuck in the legal bind.
"She’s convinced that millions are unaccounted for," said the source, as lawyers for the pop star previously contended that $36 million of Britney’s money was siphoned during the conservatorship. "But she knows that unlike her father, her mother wants what’s best for her, and that’s why she let Lynne back into her life after all these years.”
As OK! reported, after a years-long public feud between Britney and Lynne, the 41-year-old finally welcomed her mom back into her life. Lynne flew into LAX late last month to visit her eldest daughter after she hadn't seen her in three years.
“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after three years… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out,” Britney shared on Instagram, confirming their reconciliation. “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right!”
Britney welcoming her mom back into her life comes months after Lynne publicly apologized to her daughter for any "pain" she endured during the conservatorship and begged that the "Toxic" singer unblock her so they could speak in person.
The Grammy-winning artist had a lot of pent up anger after accusing Lynne of acting like a model parent while exploiting her and pretending like she “had no idea what was going on” when the conservatorship began — despite knowing about the arrangement for weeks.
However, Britney had a change of heart late last year, telling Lynne they can "have coffee and talk about it" now that she's "treated as an equal."
In Touch spoke to a source about Britney being traumatized.