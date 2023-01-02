Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.
The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.
As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.
It's unclear if the How I Met Your Mother alum, 41, is looking for another house or will stay put at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, the same location she and Asghari held their June 2022 wedding.
Spears' real estate news comes as fans have expressed concerns over her bizarre behavior, as she's posted a slew of topless photos, declared she changed her name to "Brooklyn" and turned off the comments on her head-scratching Instagram posts.
Some believed Asghari, 28, was controlling her Instagram account, but when a photographer recently asked him so, he responded, "No, man. I don't even control what we have for dinner."
The fitness trainer previously admitted he's not a huge fan of his wife's risqué uploads, but he still goes out of his way to defend her.
"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," he noted on his Instagram Story after commenters trolled the pop star's photos. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."
Asghari's own social media activity has been making headlines as well, as on Wednesday, December 28, fans bombarded the comments section when he shared a photo sans his wedding band. Others accused him of hiring body doubles for their Christmas photos.
